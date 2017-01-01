This is Carin. An AI powered support agent that will cut your support costs by 20%-80% with a single line of Javascript.

How it works

When a customer arrives at your support site with a question, Carin is always on duty, ready to help out and answer questions. Customers are greeted by a friendly and personable agent that converses just like a real human. When a customer asks a question, Carin directly answers the question if it can.

Sometimes she can get stuck and cannot answer a particular question. In this case, she will alert your team and ask how to handle the question in the future. In addition, customers will be given the opportunity to open a ticket or jump into a live chat (via Olark, Livechat or other providers.)

Your reps will always get the full transcript of each chat, giving you complete transparency into how she is doing. In addition, you get full reporting comparing her performance against real human agents.